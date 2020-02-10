Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Rogan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward David Rogan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward David Rogan Obituary
Edward David Rogan

Elmira - Age 82, died Friday, February 7, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital. Ed was born in Elmira on August 18, 1937 to John and Susan (Doherty) Rogan. He attended St. Patrick's School, Elmira Catholic High, graduating from Elmira High School. After high school he enlisted in the US Navy, serving on the destroyer USS Perry from 1955 to 1957. Ed married Phyllis Jean Ryan on August 18, 1962, and they had two children - Jill Rogan and Daniel Rogan. Ed joined the NYS Department of Corrections where he worked until his retirement. Developing an interest in travel during his Mediterranean trips while in the Navy, Ed and Phyllis traveled to Ireland to visit Rogan relatives, enjoyed the beaches of Mexico, Hawaii, the Virgin Islands, and Jamaica, but always returning to his favorite place of all....Keuka Lake. His interests included swimming, scuba-diving, sailing, golf, carpentry and time with family. Ed is survived by his wife Phyllis Ryan Rogan; daughter Jill Rogan; son and daughter-in-law Dan and Gaye Rogan, with children, Hannah and Ryan Rogan; sister Mary Lou Thurber; brothers and sisters-in-law, Colonel John Rogan, US Army Retired, Owen and Mary Ann Rogan, Tom Rogan, Rosemary McGraw; along with 33 nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by sisters and brothers-in-law, Millicent and Fred Clark, Eileen and Don White; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Ann Rogan, John "Jack" Ryan, Eileen and John Pelin, Michael and Joan Ryan; nieces, Marianne White and Maureen (Rogan) Cozzi. In following Ed's wishes there will be no services. Those wishing may remember Ed with a donation to the , 13 Beech Street, Johnson City NY 13790. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McInerny Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -