|
|
EDWARD E. NAYLOR, Sr.
Watkins Glen - Age 84 of Watkins Glen, passed away April 30, 2019.
There are no prior visiting hours. A service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2590 Rt. 414, Watkins Glen on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00pm. A reception will be held at 4:00pm on the Seneca Legacy.
Ed was born in Columbia Crossroads, PA on January 31, 1935, the son of Ray and Lorraine Naylor. He was a member of Local Union #785 of Ithaca. He served in the US Army at the end of the Korean War. He married Beverly Scholtisek on July 14, 1957. Together, they built their home and raised 13 children. He was known as a jack of all trades that could do anything, and considered a friend by everyone and loved by all.
He was predeceased by 2 brothers, Ray and Bob Naylor; brother-in-law, Henry Scholtisek; daughter-in-law, Linda (Colunio) Naylor, and son-in-law, Bryan Greenfield.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Beverly (Scholtisek) Naylor; 13 children, Edward Naylor, Jr. (Christina), Kim (Paul) McCloskey, Bobby Naylor, Billy (Evelyn) Naylor, Beverly Naylor, Jeffrey (Suzy) Naylor, Kevin (Lisa) Naylor, Luana Greenfield, Brian (Melanie) Naylor, Cheryl White, Sue Ann Underwood, Audrey (Scott) Nugent, and Dennis (Melissa) Naylor; brothers, Harry (Judy) Naylor and Jack (Ginny) Naylor; sisters, Inez Snyder and Emma Wescott; brother-in-law, David Scholtisek; 26 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and extended family.
You may extend condolences to the family online at www.RoyceChedzoy .com. Arrangements entrusted to Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, Watkins Glen.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 5, 2019