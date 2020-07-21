Edward F. Killeen
Horseheads - Age 91 of Elmira passed away peacefully at Elcor in Horseheads on July 14, 2020. He is survived by his niece, Elizabeth D. Doyle; and many dear friends; pre-deceased by his son, Edward Jr; his parents, Martin and Laura Killeen; brothers, John and Martin Killeen; sisters, Rose, Irene, & Mary Killeen, Jeanette LaGable; aunt, Mame Killeen (his father's twin). Ed was a veteran having served six years in the US Navy then returned home to Elmira. Eddie was honored to receive a "Quilt of Valor" earlier in 2020. He was very moved by the ceremony. He moved to Elcor in 2014 and he was loved by both staff and residents. In his free time, he enjoyed walking, reading, writing poetry and hanging out at the American Legion and the VFW with fellow veterans. During his stay at Elcor, he was especially fond of the music specials they provided. He was known for his kind heart and will be deeply missed. There will be a graveside service on July 23, 2020 at Bath (NY) National Cemetery at 1:00 pm. Due to social distancing requirements at the VA cemetery if you want to attend please call the funeral home for reservations 607-734-6196. If you would like to watch it live or at another time, please go to this link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/98569662
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home.