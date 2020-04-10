|
Edward F. Weston, Jr.
Elmira - age 84, of Elmira, NY. He was born on January 11, 1936 in Elmira, NY and passed away, (unexpectedly) on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Ed was predeceased by his adoring wife of 63 years, Alice, parents Edward F. Weston Sr. (Ada Weston) and Mary Gaylord (Larry Gaylord), daughter Debra Salisbury, sister Roxanne Weston and father role model, James Bowman (Edith Bowman). He is survived by children Donna (Stan-deceased), Lori (DJ), Daniel (Jennifer); grandchildren Eric Rogers, Jeremy Simeons, Kyle Simeons, Heather Weston-Confer, Carl Farnbaugh, Zachariah Collson, Noah Collson, Elizabeth Weston and Ella Weston. He is also survived by numerous great and great great grandchildren, sisters Dawn Derry, Linda Cadek, and Mary Ann Leshick, his brother-in-law, Don Beach (Betty)and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ed (a.k.a. Ozzie and Fast Eddie) worked at Hygeia Foods, then moved on to co-own Beverage City and then became co-proprietor with Alice of 'Weston's House of Antiques' for many years. Graveside services to follow at a later date.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020