Edward J. Lundy Jr.
Elmira Heights - Edward J. Lundy Jr., 84, of Elmira Heights passed peacefully at the Bath VA on July 26 2019 after an illness with cancer. Edward was born in Olean New York, he was predeceased by wife Lillian Bjorck and sons Stephen and Edward P. Survived by Daughter Michelle McCafferty (Steve) Of Middletown In. And brother David of Cogan Station PA. He was an Army Vet and he loved all animals. At the request of the deceased no services will be held, interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 30, 2019