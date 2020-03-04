|
Edward John Elston
Winchester - Edward John Elston, 77, of Winchester, Tennessee passed away March 2, 2020 at home. He was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Pauline Elston, and Husband Robert Evans. He is survived by his loving children Jamie (John Allen) of Long Beach, Mississippi, Dean (Jennifer) of Springboro, Ohio, and Michael (Michelle) of Carlisle, Pennsylvania. He also leaves two beloved grandchildren, Jacob & Lucy, his brothers, David (Louise) Elston, Eugene (Linda) Elston and Mark (Judy) Elston, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ed was born in Elmira, NY on June 24th 1942, attended Elmira Southside High School, and graduated from SUNY Cortland. He taught English at Maine-Endwell Senior High School for 30 years and served for a brief time as a Village of Endicott, NY Trustee. Ed loved reading, writing, cooking and fellowship with friends and family. He and Bob shared a love for cats, including Callie, who will soon have a new home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, March 9th at 3 PM (Central Time) at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home The family will receive guests prior to the service beginning at 2 PM. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020