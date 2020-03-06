|
|
Edward Lee Kimble, Sr.
Painted Post - On Thursday March 5, 2020, Edward Lee Kimble, Sr., 85, of Painted Post, NY and formerly of Millport, NY, passed away surrounded by loving family. The greatest joy in his life was being a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and pet lover. He was born in Elmira on January 9, 1935, the son of the late Samuel and Violet (Frost) Kimble. Ed graduated from Odessa-Montour Central School, attended Jean Summers Business School, and was a graduate of the Adjutant General School in Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana. He served honorably with the US Army from 1957-1959.
Ed was a tax preparer and accountant for 56 years and was President of E.L.K. Office Services, Inc. Ed was a financial advisor for Highland Cemetery for many years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Alice Joyce (Conklin) Kimble; children, Cynthia (David) Kimble-Phelps, Camilla (Charles) Cooper, Edward (JoAnn) Kimble, Jr., and Cecilia (Scott) Flynn; son-in-law, Timothy Cooper; grandchildren, Faith Knope, Charity Knope, Hope (Antonio) Burgos, Alicia (William) Bennett, Renee Cooper, Daniel Cooper, Samuel Cooper, Benjamin Cooper, Jenna Kimble, Amelia (Brett) Dick, Edward (Jessica) Kimble III, and Christopher Magee, Jr.; nine great grandchildren; in-laws, Betty Henagan, Lawrence (Barbara) Conklin, Norman Conklin, and Arthur (Kathryn) Conklin; and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by a son, Scott Samuel Kimble; daughter, Corinna Jay (Kimble) Cooper; siblings, Raymond Kimble, Margaret (Kimble) Bailey, Wallace Kimble, and Violet (Kimble) Gleason.
Funeral services will be held privately for the immediate family only. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Elmira. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls. Contributions in memory of Edward may be made to The Kimble Scholarship Fund, Odessa-Montour Central School, 300 College Ave., Odessa, NY 14869. This fund will now honor Edward L. Kimble, Sr. and Corinna J. Cooper. To leave the family a message of condolence or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottandzinger.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020