Edward LeRoy Overhiser
Randallstown - Edward LeRoy Overhiser, 71, of Randallstown passed away on December 6, 2019 in Ashburn, VA. He was born on September 30, 1948 in Montour Falls, NY to the late Elmer H. and Marjorie L. (nee Beardsley) Overhiser of Beaver Dams, NY. He was married to the late Rosemarie Albina Overhiser.
Mr. Overhiser recently retired at age 66, after 42+ years working for the Government in Information Technology. He was a past member of the Cockeysville-Timonium Lions Club.
He is survived by his daughter Marjorie Rose Fine and her husband the late Shawn P. Fine of Owings Mills; son Joseph Edward Overhiser and his wife Sumi Kim of Ashburn, VA; grandchildren Garet Fine, Christopher Overhiser and Alexander Overhiser; brother Linden K. Overhiser and his wife Lois of Rochester, NY; sister Marcia R. Kasprzyk and her husband Peter of Beaver Dams, NY; brother James L. Overhiser and his wife Julie of Owego, NY; also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136 on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9pm. Service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, 11:00am at the funeral home. Interment in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, Owings Mills on Monday, December 16, 2019, 11:30am. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019