Tobyhanna, PA - Age 91, of Tobyhanna, PA formerly of Wellsburg, NY born, June 23, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY, died Thursday, July 11, 2019. He is survived by daughter, Tina (Rev. Dennis) Cassidy, Tobyhanna, PA; granddaughter, Christina R. (Jason) Delisi, North Wales, PA; sister Mercedes Richardson, DE; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; companion, Muriel Davis, Corning; pre-deceased by his wife of over 50 years, Ina Mae Marrero; parents, Mercedes and John Marrero; sister, Anna Marrero; brother, John Marrero. Edward served in the military for 32 years. Also working for American Lafrance and as a dispatcher for Chemung county transit. He was a member of the Elmira Heights Legion and a jazz music and car enthusiast. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Kalec Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 17th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday, July 18th from 10 to 11 a.m. Followed immediately by his Funeral Service there at 11 a.m. Burial to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from July 16 to July 17, 2019