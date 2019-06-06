Services
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Curtis and Amanda Robbins
254 Widger Hill Road
Pine City, NY
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Curtis and Amanda Robbins
Edward R. Robbins Obituary
Edward R. Robbins

Pine City - Edward Raymond Robbins, age 76, was born October 14, 1942 in Corning, NY the son of the late Van E. and Evelyn (Little) Robbins. He passed away unexpectedly at home Friday, May 31, 2019 peacefully in his sleep. Family and friends are invited to gather at the home of his son, Curtis and Amanda Robbins, 254 Widger Hill Road, Pine City, NY Friday, June 7, 2019 from 3 pm to 7 pm. A service celebrating the life of Ed Robbins will be held at 7 pm. Ed's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette on June 6, 2019
