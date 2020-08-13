1/
Edward Randolph Fraser Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Randolph Fraser, Jr.

Randy passed away after a long illness

He lived in Virginia Beach, Va and was married to Kathleen Taggi Fraser for 40 years.Kathleen is a former resident of Elmira.

Randy was a retired banker and had a deep love for his family, He was a husband ,father, grandfather and great grand father. His hobbies were his dogs , gardening, and bike riding.

Internment of his ashes was at Church of the Holy Family ( Columbarium) in Virginia Beach, Va.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 13 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved