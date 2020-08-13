Edward Randolph Fraser, Jr.



Randy passed away after a long illness



He lived in Virginia Beach, Va and was married to Kathleen Taggi Fraser for 40 years.Kathleen is a former resident of Elmira.



Randy was a retired banker and had a deep love for his family, He was a husband ,father, grandfather and great grand father. His hobbies were his dogs , gardening, and bike riding.



Internment of his ashes was at Church of the Holy Family ( Columbarium) in Virginia Beach, Va.









