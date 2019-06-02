Services
Pine City - Edward Raymond Robbins Age 76, was born October 14, 1942 in Corning, NY the son of the late Van E. and Evelyn (Little) Robbins passed away unexpectedly at home, peacefully in his sleep. His siblings Carlton, Norma Davies, Robert and Barbara Boyce also preceded him in death. On October 21, 1961 Edward married Carol Riley. They have enjoyed 57 wonderful years of life and love together and raised 4 beloved children: Keith and Penny Robbins of Millerton, PA; Jennifer and David Card of Caton, NY; Curtis and Amanda Robbins of Pine City, NY; Duane and Michelle Robbins of Pine City, NY; along with 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Ed is also survived by his sisters: Patricia Darcangelo, Bonnie Gillis and Nancy Horton; brothers: Roger Robbins and Arthur Robbins. Ed graduated from Northside Blodget High School and was a self employed dairy farmer for many years. He retired from the Hilliard Corp. as a Hilco Assembler after many dedicated years of service. He loved farming, trap shooting, hunting and spending time with his family. Family and friends are invited to gather at the home of his son Curtis and Amanda Robbins 254 Widger Hill Road Pine City, NY from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. A service celebrating the life of Ed Robbins will be held at 7 pm. Ed's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette on June 2, 2019
