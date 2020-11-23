Edward Wojcinski



Painted Post, NY - Edward Wojcinski, 81 of Painted Post, NY passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home November 20, 2020. Born in Warren, MI and having grown up in Spencer, NY, Ed worked as a union carpenter in Ithaca and Rochester before settling in Dundee, NY where he eventually ran his own small business as a builder and general contractor until retirement. He spent a number of years there homestead farming as a hobby and a way to spend with and provide quality food and a quality life for his family. He enjoyed hunting and the outdoors with friends and family which was something that always put a smile on his face and gave him near childlike excitement when people would gather, something he was able to continue to do and enjoy until he was 78 years old. He especially loved having his kids and grandkids around to visit and get together to eat and share life with. He spent time motorcycling, camping, boating and fishing over the years and was a NASCAR fan having traveled to races in several states. After retirement he and wife Eleanor moved to Taylorsville, NC where they settled in to enjoy southern life. They met many good people there who they made true friends with, but due to his declining health they moved back to NY to be closer to family again in 2016. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, spending untold hours helping out and working in an effort to give his family a better life, Ed is loved and will be dearly missed. He is survived at home by his loving wife of nearly 55 years, Eleanor (Cole) Wojcinski originally of Athens, PA whom he married on December 31, 1965. Also surviving are his children Rick (Claudia) Wojcinski of Cortland, NY, Edward (Robin) Wojcinski, Jr. of Watkins Glen, NY and Eva (Jack) Hodge of North Tonawanda, NY; grandchildren Drew Wojcinski and Jayson Wojcinski of Cortland, Stevie (Brian) Dann of Penn Yan, NY, Emilee (Adam) Miller of Dundee, NY, Nico (Ashley) Hammond of Beaver Dams, NY, Megan (Josh) Cadwell of Dundee, NY, Briana Hodge and Hunter Hodge of North Tonawanda, NY as well as six great-grandchildren: Blake, Heaven, Kollin, Konner, Sophia and Fynn. He was predeceased by his parents Edward F. Wojcinski and Melva Mae (Carlyle) Wojcinski, son Dean E. Wojcinski, sister Betty J. (Wojcinski) Cotton and nephews Randy M. Cotton and Daniel E. Cotton. Funeral services will be held at Allen-Manzer Funeral Home in Spencer, NY on Friday, November 27, 2020 with visitation from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. A private family service will follow. Please abide by COVID protocol - masking and social distancing.









