Eileen A. Machuga
Elmira - Age 71, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. She was born in Elmira, NY to the late Guy and Charlotte (Glover) Allegretto Sr. Eileen is survived by her children, Michael Allegretto, Bobbi Machuga and Marge Mosher; brothers, Guy Allegretto Jr., Earl Allegretto and Joe Allegretto; sister, Carmella Allegretto-Baker; 6 grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, January 24th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Funeral service will take place there at 1 p.m. with Deacon Joe Erway officiating. Interment will follow in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. The family would like to give a special thanks to Caregivers for the wonderful care given to Eileen.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020