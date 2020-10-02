1/1
Eileen M. Buckholtz
1959 - 2020
Horseheads, NY - Passed away after a courageous battle with an extended illness on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the age of 61. Eileen was born March 25, 1959 in Elmira, NY, daughter to the late Benjamin and Margaret Clune Flynn. She is survived by her loving partner, Thomas Milford of 20 years; daughter, Jessica Buckholtz and grandson, Debron Lee; brothers, Kevin (Darlene) Flynn and Patrick Flynn; sisters, Kathleen (Robert) Stranger, and Maureen (Edward) Butler; her four legged companion, Gus and a host of friends. She was pre-deceased by her brother, Brian and sister, Colleen Flynn. Eileen retired after 20 years at FM Howell and enjoyed cruises and occasional trips to the casinos. It was Eileen's wishes that there be no services. Those wishing to remember Eileen please consider donations to American Legion Bentley Post #443, building fund, 316 Lake St., Elmira, NY 14901 in her name. A special thank you to Lori and Julie of CareFirst for their support and care for Eileen. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Eileen's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com. My sweet Eileen, till we meet again, Tom.






Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
