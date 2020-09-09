1/
Eileen Peet
Eileen Peet

Elmira - Eileen V. Peet (Capozzi) of Elmira, NY, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Eileen is survived by her husband of 63 years, James Peet; her daughter Ann-Marie FitzPatrick of Elmira, NY; her granddaughter, Bella Grace of Elmira, NY; and her loving companion Coco. She is also survived by her siblings, Pauline Albano of Beaver Falls, PA; Sister Josette Capozzi, S.S.J. of Rochester, NY; and James Capozzi of Summerfield, FL; and her dear sister-in-law, Joyce Troccia of Elmira, NY. She is survived by numerous close friends and other family members.

Eileen retired from the Elmira Correctional Facility in 2000 where she worked as an Administrative Assistant. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary's Church, Elmira. Her greatest accomplishments were being a wife, mother, and most importantly a grandmother.

At the family's request, there will be no services. Those wishing may make contributions to the S.P.C.A. of their choice. Eileen's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com






Published in Star-Gazette from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olthof Funeral Home - Elmira
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
