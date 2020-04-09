Resources
Eileen R. Gee

Eileen R. Gee Obituary
Eileen R. Gee

Elmira - Eileen R. Gee, age 84, of Elmira, NY passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center. She was born on December 30, 1935 in Corning, NY.

She retired from United Dividers, Elmira, NY after 27 years of service.

Eileen is survived by 5 children; several grandchildren, several great grandchildren; 3 brothers and their spouses, several nieces and nephews.

It was Eileen's wish that there be no services.

Kind words or fond memories of Eileen can be offered to her family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
