|
|
Eileen Riesbeck
Corning - Eileen Riesbeck, age 97, of Corning, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at home. She married Edward Riesbeck in Salinas, CA. She was predeceased by her husband in 2005.
Eileen was an active member of the Pius X Fraternity of the Third Order of St. Francis for 60 years. She was a skillful bookkeeper, past choir member, and a treasure trove of genealogy details who loved spending time with all of her immediate and extended family.
Eileen is survived by her sons, Christopher (Maxine) Riesbeck of Wilmette, IL, Mark (Ruth) Riesbeck of Painted Post, NY, Stephen (Judy) Riesbeck of Owego, NY and Eric (Diana) Riesbeck of Beaver Dams, NY; daughters, Jenifer Paquette of Corning and Nancy Riesbeck of Elmira Heights, NY; 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; brother, John (Joyce) Quinn of Altoona, WI; daughter-in-law, Wendy Riesbeck; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also predeceased by her Son, Donald Riesbeck; sisters, Marie Kenyon and Isadora Riesbeck; mother, Helen (Gernon) Quinn and father, John Quinn.
The following verse was found in her bedside table:
Softly in the morning,
You heard a gentle call.
You took the hand God offered you,
And quietly left us all.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be sent to the Southeast Steuben County Library, Attn: Memorials and Honors Department, 300 Nasser Civic Center Plaza, Suite 101, Corning, NY 14830.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, November 6th from 4-7 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street, in Corning. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, November 7th at 9:30 AM at St. Mary's Church, 155 State Street, with Father Lewis Brown officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Eileen's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019