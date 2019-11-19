|
Elaine L. Landon
Elmira - Age 81, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family and friends on Monday, November 18, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Elaine was a daughter of the late Guy Cowan and Faye Cowan Harris. She is also predeceased by husband Dale M. Landon; brother Eugene Cowan; canine companion Princess. Elaine is survived by her son Robert Harris of Corning; daughters: Vickie Harris Paul with husband Wayne of Cheyenne WO, Wendy Landon Wolcott with husband Butch of Horseheads, Stacey Landon of Elmira; grandchildren: Tara Dobson, Michael, Matthew and Anthony Paul, Danielle and Nicole Wolcott, Jared and Gabriel Turner, 6 great grandchildren; sisters: Judith Marsh with husband Victor of Elmira, and Christine Wilcox of Golden Glow; sister-in-law Beverly Mitchell of Albion NY; special friend Nancy Butler of Elmira; special companion Warren Winner; several nieces and nephews; canine companions: Molly and Tucker. Elaine was employed in a variety of positions with Chemung County for 45 years before retiring in 2013. She was a member of the "Ladies Guild", a group composed of retired employees of Chemung County. Elaine always looked forward to and enjoyed preparing Sunday dinners for family at her home. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water St., Elmira, on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 6:15 p.m. Elaine will be buried next to her husband Dale at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing may remember Elaine with a donation to the Chemung County SPCA, 2435 State Route 352, Elmira NY 14903 or the Falck Cancer Center, 600 Roe Ave., Elmira NY 14905. Elaine's family would like to extend their sincere thanks to CareFirst Hospice for the wonderful and loving care they provided during her final days.
