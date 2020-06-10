Elam Bernard Carrigan
Columbia Cross Roads, PA - Elam Bernard Carrigan, 92, of Columbia Cross Roads, Pa. passed away peacefully, of natural causes, on June 5th, 2020, at Oak Leaf Manor (skilled care) in Lancaster Pa. He was born January 2, 1928 to Elam and Abigail (Frye) Carrigan of Unionville, Pa. Chester County.
He was a graduate of Unionville High School in 1946. After four years in the Army he decided to pursue farming and carpentry. His vast carpentry skills turned into a lifelong career with Streeter Associates of Elmira N.Y.
Elam and his wife (previously deceased) Frances Maureen (Sheller) moved to Bradford County, Pa. where they settled to raise their family.
Elam is survived by his children Susan Sexton of Oxford, Pa., Beverly Dubbs of Lancaster Pa. and Dianne & Jesse Moffatt of Eden Vermont. Sisters Dorothy Manley, Emily Manley, and Jane McManama all of Chester County Pa. several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Waiting at the gates of Heaven along with his wife Frances, was his sister Anna and brother John "Bud" Carrigan.
Elam's wishes were to not have any services, but to be cremated and ashes interred peacefully. Condolences to family can be made directly to them. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VisitingAngelsFoundation.org. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.