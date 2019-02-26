Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Friends of the Cross Church
2618 Goff Rd
East Corning, NY
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Friends of the Cross Church
2618 Goff Rd
East Corning, NY
Pine City - Age 91, formerly of Pine City passed away, Fri. Feb 22, 2019 at home surrounded by the love of family after living a long and full life. Family and friends will be received at Friends of the Cross Church, 2618 Goff Rd., East Corning, NY on Sat. Mar. 2 2019 between the hours of 1-3 p.m. A service celebrating her life will follow at 3 p.m. Burial will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery, Horsheads, NY at her family's convenience. For a complete obituary please visit www.caywoodsfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019
