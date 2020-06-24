Eleanor Dorothy Peterson



Elmira - Age 99, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Eleanor is predeceased by her husband Wallin Peterson, sister Viola Bergh, and brother Roger Johnson. She is survived by her sons, Nils Peterson, MD (Jennifer) and Peter Peterson (Deborah); grandchildren, Geoffrey Peterson (Maureen), Kristina Chapman (Melvin), Douglas Peterson and Nicole Peterson; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Theodore, Eleanor, Lauren, and Parker. Eleanor loved as well, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who became part of her family through her daughter-in-law, Jennifer. Eleanor retired from the personnel department at Facet in Elmira Heights. She was a devoted life-long member of Bethany Lutheran Church. Services will be held at a later date. Those wishing may remember Eleanor with a donation to either, Bethany Lutheran Church, 256 S. Walnut Street, Elmira NY 14904 or Meals on Wheels, 409 William Street, Elmira NY 14901.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store