|
|
Eleanor Elizabeth Trask
Mansfield, PA - Eleanor Elizabeth Trask died at her home in Canoe Camp (Mansfield, PA) on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Born September 11, 1921, she was 98 years old. Eleanor was the oldest daughter of Lyle and Marian Cleveland. She was predeceased by her husband Edwin to whom she was married for nearly sixty-five years. She was also predeceased by her parents as well as her sisters Margaret Morgan and Betty McGraw.
Eleanor has three children: Tommy in Lansdale, VA., Connie Baynes in Mansfield, MA. and Edward and his wife Nancy in Winter Haven, FL. She has five grandchildren: Dr. Jeffrey Trask, Atlanta, GA, Michael Trask, Westminster, MD, Sharon Murphy, Mansfield, MA, Stephen Trask, Mechanicsburg, PA and Dr. Scott Trask, Camp Hill, PA. Also surviving are nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Her faith and her church, the Canoe Camp Church of Christ (Disciples) were very important to her. She served in all the positions of leadership locally as well as the Pennsylvania Region. Eleanor was the first elected District Magistrate in Mansfield. She's still remembered with appreciation by the many who experienced her wisdom and fairness.
After retiring at age sixty-eight from her state judgeship she partnered with her sister Margaret Morgan to create Grammas' Kitchen. She was up at four in the morning to bake bread and work well into the afternoon at the restaurant. Needed at home to be a caregiver for her husband, she left the restaurant in her early 80's.
Mansfield honored Eleanor as their Citizen of the Year and she was recognized as Tioga County's Woman of the Year.
There will be a private service at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA at the convenience of the family. Donations In her memory may be made to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451 or a . www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020