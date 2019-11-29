|
|
Eleanor Kent McClelland
Bath - Eleanor Kent McClelland, formerly of Carbondale, PA, died on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Steuben Center in Bath, NY, after a short illness.
Born in Philadelphia on July 2, 1920, she was the wife of the late Charles McClelland and the daughter of the late Zeno N. and Anna Thursby Kent of Carbondale.
She was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale, PA, and a graduate of the Scranton-Lackawanna Business College. She was a well-known legal secretary in the Carbondale/Scranton area, last employed by attorney Sean P. McGraw of Carbondale, and previously employed by several lawyers, including the late Walter W. O'Hara and Robert Martin, attorneys, of Carbondale, the late David Boyd of Honesdale and the late Daniel Henry Jenkins and James J. Ligi, attorneys, of Scranton, PA.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bath, NY, and a former member and trustee of the First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale, PA.
Surviving are a daughter, Jean, wife of Trafford L-M. Doherty, of Hammondsport, NY, a son, Philip M. McClelland, and his wife, Karen Banos, of Philadelphia; six grandchildren, Elizabeth Doherty Bjarning, wife of Simon Bjarning of Corning, NY; Christopher Doherty of Prattsburgh, NY; Brian Doherty and his wife, Jolanta, of Emsworth, PA; Evan McClelland and Charlie McClelland of Philadelphia; five great-grandchildren; a niece, Gail Kent Beam and a nephew, Attorney Robert K. Kent. She was preceded in death by a brother, Richard T. Kent, and his wife, Ruth Kilmer Kent, a grandson, Ian McClelland, and two infant brothers.
Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, where friends will be received on Tuesday, December 3rd from 2 to 5 PM and prior to the funeral service at the funeral home at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, December 4. Burial at Willow View Cemetery, Clifford, PA will follow the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Soaring Museum, 51 Soaring Hill Dr, Elmira, NY, or to the First Presbyterian Church, 6 E. Morris St, Bath, NY 14810.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019