Elmira - Age 92, of Elmira, NY, passed away on July 9, 2019 at the Elcor Nursing Home in Horseheads, NY. Eleanor was born in Elmira on May 11, 1927, daughter of the late Willis and Alice (Lowman) Thomas. Eleanor was also predeceased by her husband, Lewis Warrick in 1964, daughters, Karen Ann Warrick and Alice Kent, brother, Willis Thomas Jr. Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Betty (Harold) Benjamin; son, Roland Warrick; sister, Clara Staples; 10 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to call Monday, July 15, 2019 from 11am to 1pm at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Eleanor to the Elmira Animal Shelter at 842 Linden Place, Elmira, NY 14901.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 14, 2019