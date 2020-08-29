Eleanor M. Hansen
Horseheads, NY - Joined her husband, Donald on Thursday morning, August 27, 2020 at the age of 81. Eleanor was born on November 9, 1938 in Voleny, NY, daughter to the late Harold and Ruby (Bresnahan) Duell. She is also predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Donald J. Hansen, and all ten of her siblings. For many years Eleanor along with her husband Don owned and operated The Little Red Barn Furniture Store on the corner of Rt. 13 and Terry Hill Road. Rea is survived by her son, Kenneth (Kathleen) Hansen of Horseheads, NY, and their children, Dustin (Heather), Kacie, and Stephanie (Jeremiah); son, Michael (Beth) Hansen of Lockwood, NY, and their children, Christopher (Stacie), Amy (PJ); daughter, Deborah Hansen Bunke (Michael Saladino) of Oro Valley, AZ, and her children, Dan and Sarah (Scotty); daughter, Katherine Hansen (David) Marks Horseheads, NY, and children, Jamie, Jennifer, Jill, Joshua, Alicia, Nicholas, and Aaron; daughter, Lori Hansen of Slingerlands, NY, and her children, Zachary and Rachel son, Donald (Barbara) Hansen of Mt. Home, ID; special friend and companion, Wilbur Schultz; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great grandchildren; three great, great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins and one surviving sister-in-law, Lucy Duell. Throughout her 81 years of life Rea found joy in nature's beautiful creatures, with special enthusiasm for cardinals and butterflies. She loved flowers and enjoyed gardening. She also had a passion for traveling, music and theatre. Later in life she enjoyed playing bingo and attending church. She will be remembered by her family and loved ones for her quick wit and loving spirit. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Arnot Ogden Medical Center along with Dr. Steven Greenburg. Relatives and friends are invited to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 2 - 4 PM, Funeral Services immediately following. As all are welcomed, we will be adhering to NYS regulations for social distancing. She will be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery, Horseheads, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 10AM. In Rea's memory and her love of the theatre, donations may be made to The Rev Theatre Company, 17 Williams Street, 2nd Floor, Auburn, NY 13021. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Eleanor's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com