Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
Elmira - Eleanor Ray (Barr) Boesen, age 89, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019 at Chemung County Nursing Facility in Elmira, NY.

Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Lisa Boesen (Chuck Caldarale) of Minneapolis; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Ebinger Boesen of Penn Yan; and granddaughter, Karin Boesen-Earle (Josh Earle) of Syracuse. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Charlotte June (Barr) Krebs; beloved son, Bret Boesen, and the love of her life, husband, Alex.

There will be a gathering for remembrance and stories on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at the Olthof Funeral Home 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira/Southport, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be directed to the Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA, or the . Envelopes will be available at the service of remembrance. Eleanor's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
