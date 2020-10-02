Eleanor Ruth Riley
Horseheads, NY - Eleanor Ruth Riley, age 100 passed away on September 29, 2020. She was born to the late Edgar and Lottie Horton on March 8, 1920 in Horton Township, Brockport, Pennsylvania. She married the love of her life, Robert in 1945 when he returned from serving in World War II. They shared many wonderful moments at reunions of the 416th Bombardment Group. They celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary in 1993, the year of his passing. They were charter members of the Iron Masters Country Club in Roaring Springs, Pennsylvania. Her love of books and music were shared with her children and grandchildren. In her early years she was a soloist at many secular and sacred engagements. She was a member of the North Presbyterian Church chancel choir for 46 years. She also worked with Robert in his Sherwin Williams branch store as a decorator and retired from the Chemung County Court System after 23 years of service. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Jerry Mason and their son Robert and Lauren Feldman of Boston, MA; Kevan and Arthur Carichner and their son Christian and Annie Pelka along with her precious great-granddaughter, Willow of Ames, Iowa as well as many cherished nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Robert, her parents and siblings Harry, Glenn, Burr, Rena, and Ellen, nieces and nephews Joyce and John Nelson and Ronald Horton. Eleanor was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She set a positive Christian example for all. There will be a private funeral and burial at Woodlawn National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in her name to North Presbyterian Church, 921 College Avenue, Elmira, New York 14901. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Eleanor's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com