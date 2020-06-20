Elizabeth A. Butler
1938 - 2020
Elizabeth A. Butler

Horseheads, NY - Passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the age of 82. Elizabeth was born May 20, 1938 in Queens, NY to the late Ralph and Mamie Georgia. She is also predeceased by brother, Fred Georgia. She is survived by her loving sons; Ronald, Daniel, Jeffrey and David; grandchildren, Sherrie, Brandon, Jeffery Jr., Joshua, Sara and Bailey; great grandchildren, Sean Jr., Adam, Logan and Benjamin; sister Margie Taft and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Elizabeth retired after 40 years as a telephone operator in Elmira. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 5-7PM. As all are welcomed, we will be adhering to NYS regulations for social distancing. She will be laid to rest on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery with Pastor Bob Russell at 10AM. Those wishing to remember Elizabeth please consider donations to the American Red Cross in her memory. Condolences and words of comfort can be viewed in Elizabeth's Book of memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com






Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Sullivan's Funeral Home
JUN
26
Burial
10:00 AM
Maple Grove Cemetery
