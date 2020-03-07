|
Elizabeth Ann (Nero) Coats
Bentley Creek - Elizabeth Ann (Nero) Coats, Age 67, of Bentley Creek passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital. She was born November 29, 1952 in Elmira, NY daughter of the late Kenneth & Florence (Teeter) Nero. She was a graduate of SRU high school and was married to Alvin G. Coats on November 27, 1971 they celebrated 48 years together. Elizabeth was formerly employed by F. M. Howell, Elmira Bowling Center and Pinecroft Golf Course. She enjoyed shopping on QVC, watching the Home Shopping Network, working in her yard and spending time with her loving family.
Survivors include her husband Alvin G. Coats of Bentley Creek, a daughter and son-in-law, Mechelle & Cecil Perry, two sons and a daughter-in-law, Ken Nero, Scott & Kristen Coats all of Bentley Creek, four grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, brothers, Bill Nero, Butch Nero, sisters, Sandy Shores and Linda Smith.
Family and friends are invited to call Monday, March 9, 2020 from 6 to 7 PM at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street Wellsburg, NY 14894. Her funeral service will follow at 7 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be in Bentley Creek Cemetery when weather permits.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020