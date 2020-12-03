1/
Elizabeth Anne Hintz Albright
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Anne Hintz Albright

Greensboro, NC - Elizabeth Anne Hintz Albright, age 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday November 22, 2020 in Greensboro, NC. Anne was born in Elmira, NY to her loving parents, the late John A. and Elizabeth Holleran Hintz. She is also predeceased by sisters Mary Jurusik and Joan McCann, sister-in-law June Palmer and brothers-in-law Donald Jurusik, William M. McCann and Lee Palmer, niece Alice Jurusik Kane. Anne is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 60 years, Robert F. Albright (Bob), her children and spouses,Michael Albright and Glenn Vanover,of Raleigh NC, David and Sabrina Albright, grandchildren Sierra Rose and Benjamin of Union City CA, Karen and Steve Walker of Julian NC, beloved sister and brother-in-law Jean and PJ D'Abbracci of Penn Yan NY, brother John Hintz of Elmira Heights, NY, sister-in law Lynn Troy of Elmira, NY, dear lifelong friend Mary Ann Coddington of Winter Haven FL, and numerous nieces and nephews across the country.

Anne graduated from Elmira Catholic H.S. and worked in the accountancy and financial fields in both NY and NC for many years. She made countless friends at work and life due to her friendly, outgoing personality, People naturally gravitated toward her.

Anne was a self taught gourmet cook and passionately loved to bowl and dance with her husband. She also adored UNC Tarheel basketball and professional golf, namely her favorite player, Tiger Woods.

Anne was an incredibly strong woman and entirely devoted to her faith in God. She wasn't afraid of what was to come and was prepared for the next step in her journey .Her greatest passion was her family. We learned what family means and its importance from her. It's impossible to put into words what her loss means to us.

The family extends its sincere gratitude to the many wonderful caregivers at Verra Spring Assisted Living in Greensboro. The loving care, attention, and friendship they extended to our Mother was truly a blessing. A Catholic Mass honoring Anne's memory will be held at a future date in Greensboro.

Memorials may be made to the Dementia Society of America at PO Box 600 Doylestown, PA. 18901 or The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Michigan Avenue NE, Washington, DC.20017

Triad Cremation and Funeral Service is assisting the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
2110 Veasley St.
Greensboro, NC 27407
(336) 275-1005
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved