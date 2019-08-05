|
Elizabeth Annette Lynch
Elmira - Age 82, of Elmira, NY went home to be with the Lord on August 1, 2019. Annette was born March 4, 1937, to Burie and Janie (McDaniel) Rayborn in Brantley, Alabama.
Annette loved worshiping the Lord and was known for her beautiful voice while singing His praises. She was a member of Southport Baptist Church for over 50 years. She gave unconditional love to her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Annette was kind, thoughtful, and cherished her friends.
Annette was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Lynch; parents, Burie and Janie Rayborn; daughter in law, Mary Ann Lynch, son in law; Stephen Bozung; brothers, Gerald and Joe Rayborn; sisters, Lynette Rayborn, Audrey Bradford, and Lois Badger.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Bozung of Belding, MI, sons, David Rogers of Jasper, AL, Jim Lynch (Carroll Ann) of Elmira, and Tim Lynch of Elmira; brothers, James Rayborn of Orlando, FL and Harold (Martha) Rayborn of Franklin, NC, sister-in-law, Dorothy Rayborn of Brantley, AL, and 7 grandchildren, Shaun Starkey of Belding, MI, Stephanie (Ted) Williams of Redwood City, CA, Jessica Rogers of Rochester, NY, James, Kylie and Kariss Lynch of Elmira, and Tyler Lynch of Charlotte, NC along with many loved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private family services will be held on Wednesday, August 7th. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Annette's memory to Meals on Wheels of Chemung County, 409 William St., Elmira, NY 14901. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019