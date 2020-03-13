|
Elizabeth B. Martin
Cedar Hills, TX - Elizabeth B. Martin, 98, of Cedar Hills, Tx., went to her heavenly home on March 4, 2020. She lived there with her grandson Mark (Brenda) Johnston.
She was formerly from Elmira, and was employed at Arnot Ogden Hosp. Elizabeth (Betty) was born Sept. 5, 1921 in Bellwood, PA., the eldest of 6 children. Her favorite past-times were reading, cross-stitching, knitting, crocheting and coloring. She will be remembered for her infectious smile and incredible hugs. Survived by sons, Charles T (Judy) Johnston Jr, Horseheads, NY, David K (Becky) Johnston, Peoria, IL., brother Granville L (Ursula) Beschler, Storrs, CT., nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and nine great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Howard F Martin: sons Richard L Johnston and Terry L Johnston: step-sons Howard T Martin and Robert E Martin.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Harrison Funeral Home, Lexington, VA. A Celebration of Life will be held 2 pm March 16, 2020 at the same location. Internment will follow at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery, Lexington, VA.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020