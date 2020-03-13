Services
Harrison Funeral Home
714 South Main Street
Lexington, VA 24450-2235
(540) 463-2912
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Harrison Funeral Home
714 South Main Street
Lexington, VA 24450-2235
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth B. Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth B. Martin Obituary
Elizabeth B. Martin

Cedar Hills, TX - Elizabeth B. Martin, 98, of Cedar Hills, Tx., went to her heavenly home on March 4, 2020. She lived there with her grandson Mark (Brenda) Johnston.

She was formerly from Elmira, and was employed at Arnot Ogden Hosp. Elizabeth (Betty) was born Sept. 5, 1921 in Bellwood, PA., the eldest of 6 children. Her favorite past-times were reading, cross-stitching, knitting, crocheting and coloring. She will be remembered for her infectious smile and incredible hugs. Survived by sons, Charles T (Judy) Johnston Jr, Horseheads, NY, David K (Becky) Johnston, Peoria, IL., brother Granville L (Ursula) Beschler, Storrs, CT., nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and nine great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Howard F Martin: sons Richard L Johnston and Terry L Johnston: step-sons Howard T Martin and Robert E Martin.

The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Harrison Funeral Home, Lexington, VA. A Celebration of Life will be held 2 pm March 16, 2020 at the same location. Internment will follow at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery, Lexington, VA.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -