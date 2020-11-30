Elizabeth Bingeman Loomis



Horseheads - passed away peacefully at Appleridge Senior Living on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was born July 25, 1927 in Rochester, NY to Elizabeth and Russell Bingeman. She was predeceased by her husband, Frederick F. Loomis in 2007 and her sister, Frances Wagner of Rochester, NY in 2005. She is survived by her children, Karin (Bryan) Van Deun of Lincoln, NE, and Fred (Judy) Loomis of Elmira, NY. Also surviving are her grandchildren - Bryan (Jona) Van Deun of Omaha, NE, Andrew (Gayla) Van Deun of Lincoln, NE, Kimberly (Christopher) Maddaleno of Rochester, NY and Kelley (John) Holtz of Buffalo, NY. She has six great-grandchildren - Barrett, Ainsley, Paige, Blake, Aiden and Gavin, and several nieces and nephews.



Her family would like to thank the staff at Bethany Community Home Care for their endless compassion for our mother. We would like to extend a special thanks to Amanda and Wina for their amazing efforts in keeping our mother comfortable and us in touch with her, during the pandemic isolation periods.



It was her wish that there be no calling hours. A private service will take place at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to remember our mother, please consider a memorial to Park Church, 208 W Gray St, Elmira NY 14901 or Meals on Wheels of Chemung County, 409 William Street, Elmira, NY 14901.



Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.









