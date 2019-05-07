Services
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Following Services
Elizabeth E. deVries

Elmira, NY - Age 102, of Elmira, NY passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. Betty was born on March 22, 1917, a daughter of the late Clyde Vincent and Lydia Weed (William Morgan) Vincent. She was predeceased by her husband, Marion "Cal" deVries, daughter, Ann Madison, granddaughter, Neva Arms, and five siblings. She is survived by her children, Ron Scholtisek, Kathy Capozzi, Joyce Arms, and Glenn Scholtisek; grandchildren, Lori, Tracey, Eric, Yvonne, Dina, Dawn, Joe, James, Chad, Michael; seventeen great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren, brother, Fred (Mary) Morgan; and several extended family members. Betty was blessed with many active years in organizations in the community. Her hobbies included bowling, Eastern Star and all other ES associations, faithful church goer and will be lovingly remembered for the care and thoughtfulness of raising her family. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4 - 7 PM with her Funeral Services to follow. She will be laid to rest at the convenience of the family at Maple Gove Cemetery on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Those wishing to remember Betty please consider memorials to Lake Street Presbyterian Church 300 Lake St., Elmira, NY 14901 in her memory. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Betty's book of memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from May 7 to May 9, 2019
