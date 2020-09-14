Elizabeth (Betsy) Hughes Morss
Horseheads, NY - Wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and much-loved teacher, passed away peacefully in Horseheads, NY on September 12, 2020 at the age of 83. Betsy was born in New Bedford, MA on February 19, 1937 and grew up in Padanaram, MA.
In her early years, Betsy was active in sports at Friends Academy and in high school at Concord Academy. She received a master's degree in education from Elmira College and was a highly respected teacher in the Horseheads school district for 30 years. Betsy happily juggled the challenges of raising four kids with a full-time teaching job. She made it all look easy and handled the bumps of life with her trademark optimism.
Betsy was an avid sailor, racing her Beatle Cat on Buzzards Bay as a young woman and cruising with friends and family on Cayuga Lake and Lake Ontario later in life. She was also a diehard skier and camper. She especially loved the many camping trips she took with her family and friends over the years. Betsy was also an accomplished cook, gardener, basket weaver, and quilter, and enjoyed the company and support of her local quilting club.
Betsy taught us the importance of showing kindness to others, and the value of facing life's challenges with optimism and courage. The world is a better place because of her.
Betsy will be sorely missed by her many relatives and friends. Betsy is survived by her husband of 62 years, Paul Morss; their four children, Laura (Andrew) Barnett, Lisa (David) Clarke, Douglas Morss (Ching Wu), and Charles (Suzanne) Morss; their six grandchildren, Emily (Christopher) Huneke (Laura), Peter Barnett, Gordon Clarke, Hannah Clarke, Benjamin Morss (Douglas), and Casey Morss (Douglas); two step great-grandchildren, Lia Huneke and John Huneke; nieces, Cynthia Pilskaln and Cathrine Hughes Stout; and her large extended family.
She was predeceased by her parents William Gordon Hughes and Helen Doan Milliken, brother William Hughes, sister Helen (Polly) Hughes Pilskaln, stepmother Judith Coolidge Hughes, stepbrother Anthony Greenwood, and stepsister Janet Greenwood.
Due to Covid-19, there will be no in-person gathering. A brief Zoom Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 @ 4:30 ET. Betsy will be interred in Woodlawn Cemetery in Elmira, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chemung County Historical Society, or the Huntington's Disease Society of America.
