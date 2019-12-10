|
Elizabeth Jane Holmes (Betty)
Age 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Absolute Care Facility in Union-Endicott, NY. Betty was the daughter of the late Wayne and Elizabeth Sherman- Howland. She was predeceased by her sister, Marion (Mimi) Gordon and is survived by sister, Barbara McInerny of Elmira, NY. Betty is survived by her children, Michael Gorski of Staten Island, NY, David (Debbie) Holmes of Elmira, NY, Gary Holmes of Waverly, NY, Timothy Holmes of Chemung, NY, Thomas (Angela) Holmes of Bangor, ME, Andrea Holmes of Waverly, NY; grandchildren Pamela Lambert of Riverside, CA, Michael Holmes of Elmira Heights, NY, three great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Betty was a school bus driver for the Niagara-Wheatfield School District where she first developed her skill for bringing home lost or abandoned animals she found on her bus route. Later as a school bus driver for the Elmira City School District and as one of the original drivers for the Chemung County Transit System she was able to continue saving lost or abandoned animals by driving them from her routes directly to her home. Her love and passion for animals was a lifetime adventure. Throughout her life she possessed the qualities of a lioness in raising and caring for her own cubs. Betty was also an avid bowler who was on teams in Niagara-Wheatfield and Elmira. She won numerous trophies and awards and did roll one perfect game of 300. In different circumstances she would have been a candidate for the U.S. Professional Woman's Bowlers Association Tour. She also had a lifetime love of poetry with Rod McKuen as her favorite poet. At her request family services will be held privately. Those wishing may remember Betty with a donation to the Elmira Animal Shelter at 842 Linden Pl., Elmira, NY 14901.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019