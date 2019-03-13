|
Elizabeth L. Currie
Elmira - Age 87, of Elmira, NY, passed away at her home on Monday, March 11, 2019. Elizabeth was born on April 17, 1931 in Corning, NY, daughter of the late George and Helen (Petro) Bablo. Elizabeth retired as an LPN from the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira after 28 years of dedicated service. She was the former Sgt. of Arms with the Elmira Moose Lodge #517 and was also a member of their bowling league. She was also a former member of the Elmira White Eagles. Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Martin) Snyder; sisters, Cecelia Hoover and Patricia Bablo; grandchildren, Abigail Snyder and Emily (Benjamin) Foreman; great grandchildren, Mary, Luke, Elizabeth and Teresa Foreman. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hour on Thursday, March 14th from 1pm to 2pm at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery in Corning, NY at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019