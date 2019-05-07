|
Elizabeth L McNaney ne: Dimmick
Horseheads - Age 92, formerly of Elmira; passed away on Sat May 4, 2019 following a long and full life. Born in Blossburg, PA; Elizabeth was the daughter of the late, Raymond & Helen Robeneau Dimmick. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, Jay N. McNaney in 2007, two infant children, and a beloved grandson, Matthew J. Furman. She was a faithful communicant of St. Mary's Church, Southside an active and devoted mother who enjoyed family times and a deep affection for all animals. Surviving is her loving family; children, Anne McNaney, Mark (Tracey) McNaney, Mary Lynne (Chuck) Furman, Claire (Steve) Puglisi, Louisa McNaney, and Julie (Kim) Parnussi; a sister, Joan LeMire; grandchildren, Jessica (Zac) DekDebrun, JoAnna (Margot) Stein, Erin (Scott Heffner) McNaney, Adam McNaney, Kieran McNaney, Sarah and Alexandra Uhry, Darren, Ross and Shannon McNaney; grand daughter-in-law, Hillarie Furman; great grandchildren, Andrew McNaney, Mark DekDebrun, Chloe (Colin Dowdle) McNaney, Lana Uhry, and Nina Stein; great great grandchild, Evelyn Foote; niece, Marie Rustemeyer; nephews, John and Ross LeMire; In honor of her wishes, Services will be held privately at her family's convenience. She will be laid to rest at St. Andrew's Cemetery, Blossburg, PA. Special thanks to CareFirst, Staff and administration of Bethany Manor and Father John DeSocio for their care and compassion. Memorials to the .
Published in Star-Gazette on May 7, 2019