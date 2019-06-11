Services
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-4801
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Horseheads First United Methodist Church
1034 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Horseheads First United Methodist Church
1034 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY
Horseheads - Age 89 and a longtime resident of Big Flats and 1st Street in Horseheads, Betty passed away peacefully at her home on Keuka Lake on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was born on February 24, 1930 to the late Byron and Mary (Sears) Ross, grew up in Horseheads and attended Horseheads High School. In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband Lou Bennett in 2003 and more recently her sister, Jean Pearce (January 2019). A loving mother, spectacular grandmother and great-grandmother ("Gingie") her family includes her daughter, Linda (Leonard) Librande of Ottawa, Canada, the families of their 3 sons and 4 grandchildren; her son, Jim (Kim) of both Washingtonville, NY and Gig Harbor, Washington, the families of their son and daughter and 2 grandchildren. As well, Betty enjoyed the company and companionship of her many cousins, nieces and nephews in the Clark, Halpin and Westlake families. Betty and her husband Luther, were owners of Bennett's Dairy in Big Flats for many years, an area now encompassed by much of Consumer Square. Betty, famous for her strawberry pies and other sumptuous dishes, operated the Bennett's Dairy store snack bar, and then shortly after the Arnot Mall was constructed, managed the snack bar at the JC Penny store for many years. She was a longtime member of the Horseheads First United Methodist Church, and a member and past president of the Horseheads Historical Society. She was also a member and past matron of O.E.S. Horseheads Chapter # 423. Betty was always active in the community, helping in many organizations behind the scenes or simply helping others in need. She was also an active member of the Big Flats Planning Board. Family and friends are invited to call at the Horseheads First United Methodist Church, 1034 W. Broad St., Horseheads on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 10:00am-12:00 noon, where her service will be celebrated there in the church chapel at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Hilltop Cemetery in Breesport. The family wishes to thank all those who loved and helped to care for Betty in her later years, both in Ottawa and at her home in Horseheads and on Keuka Lake. A special note of thanks goes to Dr. Brian Cassetta (Guthrie) for his longtime care and guidance. Those wishing may remember Betty with a memorial to the Horseheads Historical Society, 312 W. Broad St., Horseheads NY 14845, or the Living Memorial Endowment Fund of the Horseheads First United Methodist, 1034 W. Broad St., Horseheads NY 14845. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from June 11 to June 14, 2019
