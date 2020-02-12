|
Ella Mae Evans
Elmira - Age 91, of Elmira, NY, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was born on December 28, 1928 in Waynesboro, GA to the late Edward and Ella (Watkins) Sapp. Ella was predeceased by her husband, Roosevelt Evans and 6 brothers and 3 sisters. She is survived by her sons, Henry (Joann) Sapp, Willie (Olinda) Sapp and Jonathon (Tammy) Bradley; grandchildren, Demetrious, Rhoda, Nichelle, Charles, Danielle, Anitra and Yolanda; special grandsons, Terriek Jones and Ronnie Evans; many great-grandchildren and special nieces and nephews; special friends, Joann Moore and Diane Winston; special caregiver and friend, Mark Jones. Family and friends and invited to call on Monday, February 17th from 11 am to 12 pm at the Monumental Baptist Church, 1009 Maple Ave., Elmira. Funeral services will follow there at 12 pm with Rev. Johnny Vaughn officiating. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family in Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020