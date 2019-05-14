|
Ella May Palmer
Elmira - Age 90, of Elmira, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. Ella May was born in Elmira, NY on March 22, 1929 a daughter of Leslie and Ellen (Preston) Woodard. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert C. Palmer; siblings, Betty Smith, Thelma Elston, Pearl Cartwright, Alice Boyton, Rose Spencer, Henry Woodard, James Avery; grandson, Bryan Stull; son-in-law, Michael Troy. Ella May is survived by her children and their families; Carol A. Troy of Elmira, and son, Jason Stull; William C. and Carine Palmer of Rogers AR and children, Melissa and Alexander (Ebony); Douglas C. and Fay "Sue" Palmer of Madison AL and children, Jordan (Robin) and Lauren (fiancé David Hooks); Andrew J. and Heather Palmer of Summerville SC and children, Renee (James) Devito and Kelsey Palmer; great grandchildren, Gage Stull, Morgan Ryan, Atticus and Jasper Palmer, Whitley, Olivia and Reese Palmer; along with several nieces and nephews. Ella May was a very long time member of the former Riverside United Methodist Church. She was very active in all of the church activities especially the church food pantry with her longtime friends Mary Williams, Barb Schnautz, Mark and Michelle Joiner as well as many other volunteers. Ella May worked for over 20 years as a baker in the Elmira Free Academy cafeteria from where she retired. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Thursday May 16, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 6:15 p.m. with Pastor Gail Wilson officiating. Interment, will take place at Woodlawn National Cemetery Columbarium on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Those wishing may remember Ella May with a donation to Foodbank of the Southern Tier 388 Upper Oakwood Avenue, Elmira, NY 14903.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 14, 2019