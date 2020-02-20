|
Ellen M. Ryan
Batavia - Ellen M. Ryan, 88, of Batavia, died on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at her home under the care of her loving family.
Ellen was born April 25, 1931, in Corning, a daughter of the late William and Loretta (O'Connor) McCarthy.
Ellen was a graduate of SUNY Cortland with a BS in Education and obtained a nursing degree at Genesee Community College. She was a registered nurse at the former St. Jerome Hospital retiring in 1996 and was an active member of Resurrection Parish volunteering in many of the church's outreach programs. Ellen belonged to the Legion of Mary and was an honorary member of Stafford Country Club.
Survivors include her children, Mark (Nancy) Ryan of Washington, DC, Joseph (Mary) Ryan of North Carolina, Thomas Ryan of Oregon, John Ryan of Guam, Daniel (Colleen) Ryan of Maryland, Elizabeth Ryan of Batavia and Ann Ryan of New Jersey; a sister, Mary (William) Dougherty of Elmira; a sister-in-law, Nancy McCarthy of Addison; nine grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Ellen is the wife of the late Michael J. Ryan and a sister of the late William McCarthy.
Ellen's family acknowledges with gratitude the excellent care given to their mother by Dr. Pamela Sloan and her staff and by Dr. Patrick Reagan and the staff at Wilmot Cancer Center in Rochester.
Calling hours are Friday (February 21) from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street, Batavia. Ellen's Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday (February 22) at 9:30 a.m. at Resurrection Parish - St. Mary's Church, 18 Ellicott Street, Batavia. Ellen will be laid to rest in Grandview Cemetery, Batavia.
Memorial contributions in Ellen's memory may be made to HomeCare & Hospice, 29 Liberty Street, Suite 6, Batavia, NY 14020, Genesee Community College Foundation, One College Road, Batavia, NY 14020 or online at https://www.genesee.edu/home/foundation/donate/.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020