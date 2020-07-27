Ellen Simpson
Montour Falls - Ellen Noreen (Champion) Simpson, 75, of Montour Falls, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at home. She was born in Penn Yan on January 13, 1945, the daughter of Everett LaVern and Erva (Wixson) Champion.
Ellen was a housekeeper for thirteen years at The Falls Home, and was a member of Jehovah's Witnesses. She was a homemaker and enjoyed fishing, taking pictures, canning, traveling, camping, dancing and playing cards. She loved to laugh, and watch the hummingbirds and chipmunks.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Harry Simpson; brother, Raymond Champion; and sisters, Virginia Gardner, and Mary Smith.
Surviving are three daughters, Ann Marie Smith-Tasker (David) of Beaver Dams, Janet (David) Franzese of Montour Falls, and Regina (Gary) Westervelt of Watkins Glen; three sons, Harry Simpson, III of Montour Falls, Brian Simpson of Horseheads, and Duane (Ginger) Simpson of Beaver Dams; three sisters, LaVerna Swinehart of Missouri, Patricia Grover of Odessa, and Henrietta Quick of Enfield; 11 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 pm at Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls. Burial will be in Montour Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Care First, 3805 Meads Creek Rd., Painted Post, NY 14870. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com