Elliott W. Beardsley
Elmira - Age 79 of Elmira, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019. He is survived by many family and friends including his longtime friend and caregiver Catherine Wood. Elliott was retired from Coach USA and a Veteran US Army Korea. In Liew of flowers those wishing may make a donation in his memory to the New Life Assembly of God Church (envelopes available at the funeral Home). The family will receive relatives and friends at the Kalec Funeral Home, Tuesday August 27th from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. His Funeral Service immediately following at 12:30 p.m. Burial to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019