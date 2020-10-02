1/1
Eloise Doud Ungvarsky
Eloise Doud Ungvarsky

Rochester - My beloved Mother was released from this life on October 1, 2020, at the age of 98. She was the heart of our family; always putting us first, guiding and helping us navigate through our lives', good times and bad. Whenever/wherever we needed her, she was our rock. She loved us beyond measure. She was my best friend and everything a mother should be. I will deeply miss her. She was predeceased by her parents Amy and Hobert Doud, brother Hobert Doud, beloved husband, Michael Ungvarsky, Sr., and sons, Michael Ungvarsky, Jr. and Mark Ungvarsky. Survived by her daughter, Sharon Roberts (Jonathan); daughter-in-law, Michaela Ungvarsky; grandchildren: Amy (Michael) Foley, Ann Ungvarsky (Andre Fernon), John Ungvarsky, Melissa (Ken) Woodford, Brendan (fiancée Rebecca Phelan) Roberts, Erin (Patrick) Beyer; great grandchildren: Emily, Michael, Matthew Foley; Michaela, Emma, Isabelle, Maverick Woodford; Arlo Fernon; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth (Richard) Besley, Mary Jane (Rick) Merritt, Theresa Brinthaupt, Agnes Hulbert, Sharon Ungvarsky, Margaret McAusland, Verna Ungvarsky; brother-in-law Dowain Neilson; along with so many cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at the Friendly Home/Selden Place, Rochester, for their compassionate, loving care. They helped her to live with dignity and respect in her final years. They will surely remember her daily mantra of "I'm hungry" with love and laughter. Friends are invited to call at the McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W Water Street, Elmira, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 12:00 noon - 1:15 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Committal prayers and burial will follow at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery.




Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Memories & Condolences
