Age 95, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Eloise was born in Elmira a daughter of the late Ernest and Shirley Goodman Marsh. In addition to her parents Eloise is predeceased by her husband Robert W. Carpenter, sister, Geraldine Gilliam, brothers, Bobby Marsh and Ernest "Doc" Marsh Jr., grandson, Matthew Carpenter-Miller. Eloise is survived by her daughters and their families, Linda Tillotson with her children, Marisa Elston, Tina Morgan, Angela Piotrowski and Jessica Tillotson; Deanna Carpenter Faunce with her children, Chi (Jim) Daum with their children, Heather Ranck and Hailey Langstine, Melinda Carpenter with Rian Colburn and children, Mariah and Rian Jr., Shawna Carpenter with her children, Mikel, Noah, Connor and Nathaniel; Jackie Carpenter Miller with husband Richard and their children, Jason Carpenter with Bambi Ragusa with their sons Trevor and Devan, Matthew Carpenter (predeceased) and then fiancée Melissa Hernandez with their son Matthias Carpenter; many great grandchildren, loving sisters and brother-in-law, Musetta and Billy Parker and Joyce Tillotson; many nieces, nephews and family friends. Eloise liked collecting celebrity memorabilia and anything the "Old West". Her favorite yodeler, Kenny Roberts who had correspondents with Eloise was very important to her. Eloise was a very caring person, always willing to give a helping hand when needed. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her and she will be somewhere over the rainbow looking down smiling upon us all. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Donations in Eloise's memory may be directed to the P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
