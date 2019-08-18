Services
Elsie A. Lusk


1929 - 2019
Wellsburg - Age 89 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thur. Aug. 8, 2019. Born on Oct. 29, 1929 to Robert F. & Dorothy Sensel Anderson. In addition to her parents, Elsie was predeceased by her loving husband, John Lusk and a brother, John F. Anderson. She is survived by her loving daughters and caregivers, Rebecca "Becky" (Keith) Douglas, Wellsburg, NY; and Jennifer "Jen" (Chuck) Heffner, Columbia, MD; three grandchildren, Kenneth F. Douglas, Samantha A Heffner and Sarah H. Heffner; two great-grandchildren, Anna Rose and Wyatt Gray Douglas; a special nephew, David F. Anderson. Elsie was a licensed cosmetologist and proprietor of "The Elsie Lusk Beauty Shop". She was a member of the "Daughters of the American Revolution" and also enjoyed sewing, making crafts, golfing and gardening. In honoring Elsie's wishes, all services were private with internment in the Ashland Cemetery beside her beloved husband John Lusk. Memorials may be directed to the Ashland Historical Society, P.O. Box 326 Wellsburg, NY 14894.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019
