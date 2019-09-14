|
|
Elsie M. Kimber
Elmira, NY - Elsie M. Hults Kimber, age 80 of Elmira, NY passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her husband, John Kimber; infant daughter, Linda; parents, Chester and Elizabeth Hults; brothers, Charles and John Hults; and sisters, Clara, Sarah and Mazie.
Elsie is survived by her loving children, Jackie Bacon, Mike (Dee) Kimber, Nancy (Bryon) Hostrander and Penny Mayes; grandchildren, Angie, Donna, Stacey, Tonya, Jessica, Jeremy, Kayla, Bryon, and Crystal (Larry); 20 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Chester, William, Floyd, Pauline, Edna and Beatrice; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Elsie retired from the Chemung County Nursing Facility after many years of service. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of the Cross, 2618 Goff Road, Corning, NY 14830.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira, NY from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm with a funeral service to immediately follow at 3:00 pm. Pastor Pete Miller will officiate. Burial will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10 am in Woodlawn Cemetery. Elsie's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019