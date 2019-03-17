|
Elvin "Al" WEST
TRUMANSBURG - Age 66, of Trumansburg, NY passed away unexpectedly at home on March 15, 2019. Al was born in Montour Falls and graduated from Watkins Glen Central School (Class of 1972). After high school, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps. Following his honorable discharge, he joined the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office where he completed over 20 years of dedicated service, retiring in 1997. In his retirement, he did everything from sailing the intercoastal to rafting the Grand Canyon. Elvin dedicated countless hours to helping others, giving back to his community and enjoyed working various jobs. He had a passion for the outdoors and always surrounded himself with family and friends. He is survived by 3 sons, Beau West of Ithaca, Tyler (Erica) West of Clifton Park, and Travis West of Clifton Park; mother, Leona Sandusky of Montour Falls; 6 brothers and sisters, Judy Ebert of Corning, William West of Oakdale, TN, Virginia West of North Rose, Vicky (Tim) Levee of Dansville, Mary (Richard) Petty of Marion, and James (Mistie) West of New Woodstock; 2 grandchildren, Nolan and Tessa West; as well as countless family and friends. The family will receive friends at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen, on Saturday (March 23) from 2pm-4pm; followed by a funeral service at 4:00pm at the funeral home; and a reception will be announced. Memorial donations may be made to the New Hope Baptist Church, PO Box 154, Millport, NY 14864, or the Schuyler Humane Society, PO Box 427, Montour Falls, NY 14865 (schuylerhumane.org). You may express condolences to the family or "Light a Candle of Remembrance" online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019